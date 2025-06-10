France Moves to Classify X as an Adult Site Amid Digital ID Crackdown

France is moving to classify X as a pornographic website, a designation that would place it under the country’s mandatory age verification and digital ID laws.

This step, if finalized, would force the company to either implement robust age-gating mechanisms or restrict access to adult content altogether to avoid being cut off from younger users.

It would also mean that users have to show ID to access the platform, introducing major implications for privacy and free speech.

The push comes amid broader efforts by the French government to strengthen protections for minors online. Digital Minister Clara Chappaz’s office told POLITICO that “X has indicated since 2024 that it accepts the distribution of pornographic content. It must therefore be treated as such.”

Her team is currently assessing whether X should fall under the decree that governs pornography sites, which mandates age verification for all users.

Chappaz addressed the matter during a Thursday appearance on the television show Quotidien, stating that the platform will soon receive “the same pretty papers as YouPorn,” indicating formal notification to comply with the country’s laws targeting adult content.

Under French law, any platform offering pornographic material must verify users’ ages or face penalties. These range from financial sanctions and delisting from search engines to outright access blocks. Platforms were given until June 7 to comply.

Several are pushing back, arguing that the technical and privacy implications of such requirements remain unresolved.

Access to three major adult platforms: Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube, was cut off in France this month, as the sites’ owner, Aylo, pushes back against government-imposed digital ID mandates.

Instead of their usual content, French users will encounter a message condemning the country’s requirements as invasive and ineffective.

According to Proton, VPN use has skyrocketed in the country as a result of the shutdown.

The move is Aylo’s response to new rules that require adult websites to confirm that visitors are over 18, either through ID documents or credit card information.

The French government insists this is essential to prevent minors from viewing explicit material, but Aylo has refused to comply, citing significant risks to user privacy and the dangers of mass data collection.

France’s approach, introduced in stages over the past year, mandates that adult sites employ age checks handled by a third party. This setup is intended to shield the platforms from accessing any personal information about their users, but digital ID data is still seen by the third party, many of such companies that have lobbied governments to introduce digital ID laws.

Aylo disputes both its effectiveness and its safety, warning that the system leaves sensitive data exposed to potential breaches, leaks, or misuse.