From Social to TV: Truth Social Launches Streaming Feature

Trump Media & Technology Group also known as “TMTG” and the company behind the Truth Social platform, has ventured into linear TV streaming for Android devices. The launch, which comes on the heels of the introduction of TV streaming on the web version of Truth Social, allows Android users to enjoy TV streaming directly on the Truth Social app without needing to update their applications.

Accessing the feature is streamlined and user-friendly; users just need to click on a TV-shaped Truth+ streaming icon. Streaming content can be viewed as stand-alone channels or in its own Picture-in-Picture (PiP) window, giving users the convenience of browsing through the social media platform while engaging with the streaming content.

With this introduction, Devin Nunes, TMTG CEO, expressed satisfaction with the pace of the TV streaming rollout. He added, “The addition of streaming to Android devices is another step toward our goal of creating an uncancellable home for free speech and family-friendly TV content.”

The move to launch streaming on Android is a planned progression of TMTG’s phased streaming platform, Truth+. The launch signifies the company’s continued commitment to rigorous stress-testing of its service. Next on the company’s drawing board is TV streaming for iOS users on Truth Social, which will necessitate an app update.

Future phases of this rollout are expected to see the integration of highly advanced features, such as instant catch-up TV for any broadcast in the past week, a marketplace, subscription and on-demand video, an interactive two-week electronic guide, and network DVR.

TMTG’s plan to diversify its streaming offerings aligns with its strategic vision. The company anticipates expanding its streaming options, with a focus on news and family-friendly programming.

Progression of the rollout will allow TMTG to continue stress and beta testing the technology, taking user feedback into account and making improvements before officially declaring the testing phase concluded and the rollout complete.

They are also working toward securing a perpetual licensing deal for their new custom-built content delivery network which will enable streaming technology built on their own servers, routers, and software stack. TMTG expects full control over its tech delivery stack, making the service impervious to censorship by Big Tech corporations.