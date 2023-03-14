FTC faces ethics complaint after alleged retaliation against Twitter over censorship revelations

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

America First Legal (AFL) has filed federal ethics and Inspector General complaints and launched a probe into the Federal Trade Commission's retaliation against Twitter owner Elon Musk and Twitter for exposing the Biden administration and federal agencies for pressuring Twitter to censor content.

Last week, the House's Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report detailing how the FTC has been harassing Musk and Twitter over the past few months.

Read the FOIA request, IG investigative request, and Senate ethics request here, here, and here.

AFL filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics requesting an investigation into several Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, for violating Senate Rule 43, which prohibits partisan communications in an unconcluded federal proceeding. AFL accuses these senators of encouraging the FTC to investigate Musk and Twitter, which further solidifies conservatives' claims of the Biden administration weaponizing federal agencies.

AFL filed another complaint with the FTC's Inspector General requesting an investigation into the agency's chair Lina Khan and other officials for abusing power.

The organization also filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for records that would reveal the reasons for the FTC's abuse of power.

“The Biden Administration is steadfastly focused on weaponizing the federal government to advance its radical, left-wing political agenda,” said AFL's general counsel Gene Hamilton. “Most Americans are now aware of politicization at the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security. And now, the Biden Administration has turned to the Federal Trade Commission to exact harm on those who oppose their radical agenda–particularly regarding free speech on social media platforms. Weaponizing the FTC to retaliate against Elon Musk and Twitter for exposing the truth about Deep State censorship is reprehensible, and we will not stand by idly.”

