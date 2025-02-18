Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

The German Law That Turned Silicon Valley Into a Global Speech Police Force

Germany’s NetzDG law turned social media giants into speech enforcers, sparking global censorship laws from Russia to the EU.

Illustration of a group of armored police wearing helmets and face coverings, standing against a background with red and yellow splashes of color.

This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net

Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers and individual liberty online.

 

Subscribe

 

Already a supporter? Login here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more

USAID logo overlaid on an illustration of rows of laptops with colorful screens.

USAID’s Media Empire

The halt in USAID funding forces a reckoning on whether so-called “independent” journalism should ever rely on Washington’s wallet.

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post