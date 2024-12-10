Free Speech Crusader Harmeet Dhillon Tapped for Key Civil Rights Role in Trump DOJ

A fresh addition to President-elect Donald Trump’s impending second-term leadership team will place a strong emphasis on safeguarding freedom of expression. Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, known for taking on Big Tech over suppression of speech and championing religious liberty during pandemic restrictions, is set to assume a pivotal role within the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division.

“I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.”

Trump’s decision places Dhillon at the center of the federal government’s efforts to ensure equal treatment under the law and dismantle barriers to lawful public discourse. Calling Dhillon “one of the top Election lawyers in the Country,” he underscored her deep legal background, degrees from Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and her clerkship in the Fourth Circuit. He further highlighted Dhillon’s ties to the Sikh community and her longstanding commitment to making certain that every lawful vote is accurately counted. “In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY,” Trump added.

Dhillon’s record speaks for itself. Alongside her legal team at The Dhillon Law Group, she has represented Trump in several courtroom confrontations, supported The Daily Wire in a case that reached the US Supreme Court and curtailed the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and advocated consistently for policies that preserve free speech and religious practice.

Following Trump’s announcement, Dhillon took to the social media platform X, expressing gratitude and anticipation for joining forces with the incoming nominee for US attorney general, Pam Bondi. “I’m extremely honored by President Trump’s nomination to assist with our nation’s civil rights agenda. It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by [Bondi]. I cannot wait to get to work!”