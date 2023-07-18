House Judiciary Committee Asks Meta For Big Tech-Government Censorship Collusion Docs on Threads

The House Judiciary Committee has expressed concern regarding potential First Amendment infringements on Meta’s newly launched social media platform, Threads. In a letter, the committee questioned CEO Mark Zuckerberg about potential censorship on the platform.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

This interaction underscores the committee’s ongoing worries about Meta’s history of First Amendment-protected speech censorship following governmental requests. Threads, Meta’s fresh-faced social media platform, has particularly caught the committee’s attention due to its positioning as a competitor to Twitter, a platform known for its emphasis on free speech as championed by Elon Musk.

Threads, however, has already been the subject of scrutiny after user reports suggest the platform may be censoring content, without offering an adequate avenue for appeal. These concerns stem from the platform’s early actions post-launch, wherein it gained an impressive user base exceeding 100 million.

Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, voiced his apprehensions in a letter to Zuckerberg. He stated that Threads’ launch and its ostensible rivalry to Musk’s Twitter—a platform that has faced administrative challenges after Musk’s open commitment to free speech—casts a worrisome shadow. Jordan was referencing a March report by the House Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee, which found that the Federal Trade Commission has been exerting pressure on Twitter.

In February, Zuckerberg was subpoenaed by the Republican-led committee for documentation relating to Meta’s content moderation policies and its discussions with the executive branch. Since this subpoena, more evidence of collusion between the federal government and social media corporations to monitor and moderate online content has surfaced, according to Jordan.

With Threads still in its infancy but rapidly growing, this interaction between Meta and the House Judiciary Committee marks a significant checkpoint in the evolving narrative of social media regulation and freedom of speech in digital spaces.