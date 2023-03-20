Iran arrests teen girls over TikTok dance video

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Iran's morality police have arrested five teenage girls for dancing to a Selena Gomez's song on TikTok without wearing headscarves. The Islamic republic has strict rules about wearing headscarves as well as strict rules against dancing and other forms of public entertainment for women.

The short video features the five teenagers in Western clothing dancing to “Calm Down,” which features Gomez and Nigerian afrobeat singer Rema. It was recorded in Ekbatan, western Tehran and posted on March 8, International Women's Day.

Authorities in Iran saw it as an act of defiance. Over the past half year, there have been mass protests in Iran over the headscarves law following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody after she was arrested for not wearing a headscarf. Women protested by not wearing headscarves in public spaces.

Gomez shared news of the detention of the teenagers on Instagram and wrote: “To these young women and all the women of Iran who continue to be courageous demanding fundamental changes, please know your strength is inspiring.”

