Jordan Peterson Pushes Back Against Mandated Re-Education Training Over Social Media Posts: “You’ve Been Warned.”

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Following the denial of his legal appeal, prominent psychologist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson launched a vigorous public response in Canada this week. His appeal contested mandatory social media training imposed by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

Peterson is now being mandated to participate in educational programming as a punishment for his online speech.

The psychologist’s defiance against Ontario College’s directive had not just threatened the potential loss of his professional accreditation but consequently led to its attempt to re-educate him.

In a response shared on social media platform X, an undeterred Peterson announced, “A higher court in Canada has ruled that the Ontario College of Psychologists indeed has the right to sentence me to re-education camp. There are no other legal avenues open to me now.”

He continued, maintaining his professional independence and unwillingness to lose: “It’s capitulate to the petty bureaucrats and the addle-pated woke mob or lose my professional licence.”

His further comments contained a stern yet confident warning: “Mark my words, however: the war has barely started. There is nothing you can take from me that I’m unwilling to lose. So watch out. Seriously. You’ve been warned.”

According to the National Post, Peterson’s motion aiming to countermand the Ontario Divisional Court’s decree was rejected by the Ontario Court of Appeal’s panel.

The Court had previously authorized the psychologist organization to impose social media training on Peterson last year in August. The decree placed not just an administrative burden to undergo re-education training on Peterson, but a financial one too, as the Ontario Superior Court of Justice billed him $25,000 in favor of the College of Psychologists.