Judge Grants Gina Carano Partial Discovery in Free Speech Lawsuit Against Disney Over The Mandalorian Firing

A federal judge has granted actress Gina Carano partial discovery in her high-profile free speech lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company, marking a pivotal moment in her legal battle over her dismissal from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Carano, who played Cara Dune on the Star Wars show, alleges she was wrongfully terminated in February 2021 for expressing political opinions on social media. Her lawsuit, which has been allowed to continue, claims Disney violated her free speech rights and cost her significant career opportunities.

In an order filed on April 3, Magistrate Judge Steve Kim ruled that Disney must turn over specific compensation data for several Star Wars actors, including Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Carl Weathers, Amandla Stenberg, and Diego Luna, among others. The information will help Carano establish the financial damages she claims to have suffered due to her termination.

We obtained a copy of the order for you here.

The court found that Carano is entitled to certain discovery materials relevant to “the amount of compensation she could have reasonably expected to earn from her employment with Walt Disney (in a but-for scenario) had Walt Disney not terminated her employment” from The Mandalorian.

The order compels Disney to produce:

Compensation summaries for key actors in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett;

Carl Weathers’ contracts for his appearances in The Mandalorian;

A breakdown of actor compensation for those expected to appear in the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu;

And verified information about how Disney+ actors across the Star Wars series have been paid.

These documents are to be produced within 20 days and may be shared on an attorneys-eyes-only basis with Carano’s expert witness for damages calculations.

Carano’s attorney said the order is a “major step forward” in establishing that Disney’s actions had financial consequences. “These documents will provide key evidence that will help show the financial harm that Disney imposed on Gina when it unfairly and unlawfully terminated her,” he stated.

However, Judge Kim stopped short of granting all of Carano’s discovery requests. He denied, for now, Carano’s bid to obtain broader actor contracts and budget or profit data from Disney’s Star Wars productions. Those requests may be renewed only after Carano discloses her damages expert and provides a “detailed proffer” justifying the need for such information.

The judge emphasized that any sensitive financial data produced will not automatically be sealed if presented at trial or in motions, reminding both parties that “such designations are for fact and expert discovery purposes only.”

The court also denied Disney’s request for discovery sanctions and vacated a previously scheduled hearing on the matter.