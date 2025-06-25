Clicky

Judge Rules Anthropic’s Use of Scanned Physical Books for AI Training Is “Fair Use” in Copyright Lawsuit

A federal judge calls Anthropic’s book-scanning strategy transformative, likening author concerns to objections over teaching kids to write.

A new ruling from a California federal court has given Anthropic a boost in the ongoing battle over how AI models are trained, determining that using physical books purchased legally and converted into digital format qualifies as fair use, so long as the material is only used for training purposes.

The ruling is forming part of a precedent in the battle between AI companies and copyright.

US District Judge William Alsup clarified that the decision is narrowly tailored, applying strictly to printed books that Anthropic bought, disassembled, scanned, and then fed into its large language models.

We obtained a copy of the ruling for you here.

