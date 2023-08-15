Judge Upholds Arizona Citizens’ Rights To Record Cops

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In a pivotal moment for defenders of free speech and police accountability, a US Federal Judge has upheld the First Amendment right of Arizonans to record law enforcement officers in action. This critical decision underscores the vital role of ordinary citizens, social activists, and legal observers alike in fostering public discourse and holding those in power accountable.

The ruling comes in response to a 2022 Arizona law that prohibited filming personnel of the law within an eight-foot radius. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, along with two Arizona chapters of the National Lawyers, raised their voices against this potential suppression of free speech and pressed for a constitutional review.

The court’s ruling underscores the importance of the public’s right to document and disseminate such incidents, preserving the integrity of the First Amendment. This decision is part of a broader national narrative, as courts across the US, including the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, have increasingly recognized citizens’ constitutional right to record law enforcement officers performing their duties.

