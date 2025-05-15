KOSA Reintroduced: Child “Safety” Bill Raises Alarms Over Internet Surveillance, Digital ID, and Free Speech Risks

Senators have once again put forward the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), reviving a bill that, if enacted, would radically reshape how Americans experience the internet.

Promoted as a measure to protect children, this latest version now carries the backing of Apple, a tech giant that has publicly endorsed the legislation as a meaningful step toward improving online safety.

But behind the bipartisan sales pitch and industry support lies a framework that risks expanding government control over online content and eroding user privacy through mandated age verification and surveillance infrastructure.

KOSA is often described as a child protection bill, requiring platforms to limit exposure to content that could contribute to mental health issues such as depression or disordered eating.

What is less emphasized by its sponsors is how the bill empowers the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and sue platforms over speech that’s deemed “harmful” to minors.

Though lawmakers insist the bill does not authorize the censorship of content, it effectively places government pressure on websites to sanitize what users see, or face liability. Such chilling effects rarely need explicit censorship orders to shape outcomes.

Among the more consequential additions to the current version is a directive that could serve as the foundation for mandatory age verification across the internet.

The bill instructs the Secretary of Commerce, along with the FTC and FCC, to study and propose systems capable of verifying a user’s age at the device or operating system level.

In practice, this lays the groundwork for a digital ID regime that links individuals’ real-world identities to their online activity. By stripping away anonymity, the measure would transform the nature of internet participation, tying everything a person reads, shares, or says to a verifiable identity.

The implications for privacy are significant. Age verification at the system level requires collecting and storing more personal data, potentially exposing users to greater surveillance and risk.

Once identity becomes a prerequisite for access, the door opens to deeper tracking, profiling, and data harvesting. It also sets a dangerous precedent: laws marketed as child safety initiatives become a convenient backdoor for instituting online ID requirements.

Civil liberties advocates have long raised alarms about this dynamic. They argue that by creating vague standards around “harm,” the government incentivizes platforms to over-moderate.

Though KOSA’s sponsors have made edits to assuage concern, removing state attorneys general from enforcement authority and inserting language that purports to protect free speech, those changes do not neutralize the structural pressures the bill creates.

And while Apple’s endorsement adds corporate polish to the proposal, it also highlights a growing divide between companies seeking to maintain control over closed ecosystems and users who value an open, private internet.

“Big Tech platforms have shown time and time again they will always prioritize their bottom line over the safety of our children,” Senator Blackburn stated in support of the legislation. The irony is that KOSA while appearing to reign in Silicon Valley, may end up entrenching its power by pushing for universal identity verification and more extensive user data collection.

This reintroduction comes after the bill’s previous failure in the House, where Republican leadership balked at its implications for speech.

Even after last-minute revisions negotiated with Elon Musk’s platform X, House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced skepticism, saying he “love[s] the principle, but the details of that are very problematic.” His hesitation reflects a deeper unease that many continue to share: that child safety is being used to justify systems of control incompatible with a free and private internet.

Whether KOSA can clear the legislative hurdles this time remains uncertain. But if it does, it won’t just change how tech companies serve content to minors, it could permanently shift the architecture of the internet toward identification, monitoring, and top-down content moderation.

And once online privacy is further eroded, it’s not easily restored.