Lawmakers Marshall and Gaetz Call for Probes into Big Tech’s Alleged Censorship of Trump Assassination Attempt, Seek Google and DHS Testimony

Google is being accused of doing its part to “memory-hole” one of the most serious incidents in American politics in decades – the attempted assassination of former president, now presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Google’s search engine is leaving out relevant results in the autosuggest feature, thus decreasing the likelihood of users learning more about the event, and importantly, the investigation into it.

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican who is a member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has announced a probe into this behavior, blasting Google at the same time for yet again engaging in censorship of conservatives, and, demonstrating “willful discrimination against President Trump and users of (the) search engine.”

For these reasons, Marshall wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai to tell him that he should show up before lawmakers and testify about the company’s conduct. The importance of this type of censorship is all the greater since, as the senator notes, Google is the largest search engine in the world.

But now, according to him, it has turned into “a propaganda wing of the Biden-Harris Administration and the radical Left.” The senator sees this as a form of election interference, accusing Big Tech in general of bias in favor first of the Clintons, then Biden, and now Kamala Harris.

He also described Google’s censorship of information about the assassination attempt as proving that there is “no low” the giant won’t stoop to.

Google is claiming that no “manual action” has been done recently to affect search results and that it has a policy of “protections against autocomplete predictions associated with political violence” – yet people searching for “failed assassination attempt” got suggested results concerning former presidents Reagan, Ford, Bob Marley, and even Archduke Ferdinand – but not Trump.

“If the autocomplete function is truly reflective of the recent searches completed on Google, the self-learning algorithms should have easily adjusted their autocomplete function during a massive increase in search queries over the last two weeks,” Marshall stated.

Another Republican has addressed the situation. Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke about “autocomplete irregularities” on Google and wants the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide any documents that might show another case of collusion has happened, this time around the attempted assassination.

