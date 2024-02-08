Private Search Engine Mojeek Deploys New Algorithm That Provides Better Results for Users

Private search engine Mojeek, one of Reclaim The Net’s recommended search engines, has announced the launch of its new algorithm that integrates a semantic element into its search engine. This update, which has undergone extensive building and user testing phases, is now live and set to revolutionize how queries are matched to relevant pages.

The traditional keyword-based approach of Mojeek has been enhanced with this semantic element. This means that pages that might not have ranked highly solely based on keywords can now achieve better visibility. The primary goal of this update is to refine search results, making them more relevant and user-friendly.

The semantic approach addresses the limitations of keyword searches, such as issues with misspellings, synonyms, and polysemous words (words with multiple meanings).

For example – “Light” and “Lamp.” “Light” can refer to the natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible, but it also means not heavy. A search engine might struggle with connecting “light” to “lamp” if the context is ambiguous.

Despite this new addition, Mojeek retains its core keyword-based search mechanism. The balance aimed here is to enhance search results without overstepping into the realm of guessing what the user intends – a common frustration with some search engines.

The refinement brought about by the semantic element is particularly notable in its current application to English-language results. However, Mojeek plans to expand this functionality to other languages over the year. This move is part of a larger strategy to overhaul the way results are ordered, promising continual improvements and updates throughout the year.

Mojeek has emphasized the importance of user feedback in this process, encouraging users to provide feedback through the Contact page or use the buttons on the results pages.