Australia Tribunal Overturns eSafety Ruling in Free Speech Win

Australia’s Administrative Review Tribunal has ruled against the eSafety Commissioner’s directive that sought to block a post by Canadian activist Chris “Billboard Chris” Elston.

The decision marks a big moment for supporters of free expression, striking down the government’s effort to censor content on social media platform X.

The controversy began in February 2024 when Elston posted a message criticizing transgender activist Teddy Cook’s appointment to a World Health Organization panel.

Referencing a Daily Mail article, Elston used biologically accurate pronouns, prompting the eSafety Commissioner to label the post as cyber abuse under the 2021 Online Safety Act.

X faced the threat of a fine amounting to $514,630 if it failed to comply. Although the company initially resisted removing the content, it later applied a geoblock that restricted access to the post within Australia.

Elston and X launched a legal challenge, arguing the censorship breached the fundamental right to free speech.

The case was supported by ADF International and the Human Rights Law Alliance, with legal representation from media lawyer Justin Quill of Thomson Geer.

A week-long hearing took place in Melbourne beginning on March 31, 2025. The Tribunal ultimately concluded that the eSafety Commissioner’s determination had been incorrect. The order to remove the post was overturned.

Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International, described the outcome as a critical victory for free expression.

He stated, “This is a decisive win for free speech and sets an important precedent in the growing global debate over online censorship. In this case, the Australian government alarmingly censored the peaceful expression of a Canadian citizen on an American-owned platform, evidence of the expansive reach of censorial forces, even beyond national borders. Today, free speech has prevailed.”

He added, “This is a victory not just for Billboard Chris, but for every Australian and indeed every citizen who values the fundamental right to free speech.”

Elston also welcomed the ruling, saying, “I’m grateful that truth and common sense have prevailed.

“This decision sends a clear message that the government does not have authority to silence peaceful expression. My mission is to speak the truth about gender ideology, protecting children across the world from its dangers.

“With this ruling, the court has upheld my right to voice my convictions, a right that belongs to every one of us. My post should never have been censored in Australia, but my hope is that authorities will now think twice before resorting to censorship.”