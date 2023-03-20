Mom files lawsuit after being reported to law enforcement for questioning “polysexual” school poster

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

A mother of two in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over an alleged smear campaign spearheaded by a military officer after she made a post on Facebook opposing a “polysexual” poster at her seven-year-old daughter's school.

The lawsuit, which the Thomas More Society filed on behalf of Angela Reading, alleges that North Hanover Township's police chief together with military personnel at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst demanded the removal of her Facebook post, portrayed her as a “security threat” and reported her to several law enforcement agencies in an attempt to silence her.

We obtained a copy of the lawsuit for you here.

“Mrs. Reading's November 22, 2022, Facebook post was made as a private citizen from her personal social media account to a discussion group about New Jersey schools,” Thomas More Society's Special Counsel Christopher Ferrara explained.

“In it, she shared how she had attended an elementary school ‘math night' the previous evening with her seven-year-old daughter, who after reading LGBT-affirming posters in the school's entry, asked her mother what ‘polysexual' meant. Mrs. Reading merely questioned why elementary children were being invited to research topics of sexuality, noting that it is not in the state educational standards nor the board of education approved curriculum. Mrs. Reading did not name names or schools, and invited respectful debate.”

Reading's post was removed and was followed by a campaign spearheaded by US Army Reserve Major Christopher Schilling. The post was forwarded to the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

“This intention to trigger a preposterous widespread law enforcement investigation and state of alarm over Mrs. Reading's protected speech as if it were an ‘incident' of potential or even actual criminality, is a violation of Mrs. Reading's civil rights,” Ferrara said.

According to the lawsuit, the situation escalated because law enforcement officers, members of the military, and the Township abused the power of their offices to not only get Reading's post censored but also to get the public furious towards her.

“The defendants acted singularly and in conspiracy with one another to deprive and chill the exercise of Mrs. Reading's rights, including rights protected by the United States and New Jersey constitutions, as well as other laws,” the lawsuit states.

Ferrara added that the defendant's actions resulted in Reading and her family being “demonized, harassed, traumatized, and excoriated throughout the community, forced to resign their school board positions, and having been made unwelcome, now feel they must seek costly alternative education for their children. All of this is a direct result of a conspiracy to punish a mother who did not welcome a public school's attempt to force a woke ideology upon her own, and other, young children – and to have the audacity to exercise her right of free speech to do so in a peaceful manner in an appropriate forum.”

