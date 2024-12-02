New FCC Chairman Vows to End Big Tech’s Grip on Free Speech

The newly appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has made it clear that dismantling the “censorship cartel” is his primary goal. His plan to address what he perceives as rampant censorship on social media platforms and beyond was detailed during a recent interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Combating tech censorship is going to be one of the top priorities for me. We need to restore Americans’ right to free speech,” Carr emphasized.

He discussed the role of major tech companies like Facebook in this alleged cartel, accusing them of collaborating with advertisers and government officials to curtail the free speech rights of the public. “You mentioned Facebook and other companies. They’ve been part of a censorship cartel that have worked with advertisers. They’ve worked with government officials to censor the free speech rights of everyday Americans, and that’s got to end because censorship isn’t just about stopping work. It’s about stopping ideas.”

Carr continued, highlighting the stifling effect of censorship on innovation and prosperity. “America is a country of founders, of people that have pushed boundaries, pushed frontiers. They’ve innovated and, when you silence speech, you silence ideas, and we unleash America’s prosperity again. That’s why you feel this vibe shifting in the country where people know President Trump is about to lead another great American comeback, because this wet blanket of government control is going away, and our economy is going to flourish again.”

The appointment of Carr comes at a time when many have accused Big Tech firms of bias and suppression of certain voices. This was evident when Twitter notoriously suppressed a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just before Elon Musk took over the company, and other platforms, including Facebook, faced backlash for limiting information labeled as misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently expressed regrets over yielding to the Biden-Harris administration’s demands to censor specific content.