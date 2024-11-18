Brendan Carr Set To Take the Helm at FCC as Trump’s Free Speech Champion

Brendan Carr has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to take on the role of Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) starting in January, marking a significant elevation for the senior Republican commissioner. Announced Sunday, the appointment highlights Trump’s emphasis on aligning leadership of the FCC with his administration’s deregulatory and free speech priorities.

Carr, a key figure in the FCC since his nomination by Trump in 2017, has earned bipartisan recognition, having been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times. In his official statement, Trump praised Carr’s work ethic and leadership, describing him as “a warrior for Free Speech” and highlighting his efforts to dismantle regulatory hurdles that, according to Trump, have hindered innovation and economic growth. Trump celebrated his promotion, calling it well-deserved. “Lead us into a great future, Brendan!” the president-elect concluded.

Expressing gratitude, Carr shared his reaction on X, describing the appointment as an honor and privilege.

Though Carr has always championed online free speech, Carr has also drawn more attention recently for taking a strong stance against systemic censorship by major technology companies. In a letter addressed to the CEOs of Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft, Carr demanded answers regarding their involvement in censorship activities over the past four years.

Carr criticized these companies for allegedly contributing to an “unprecedented surge of censorship” in the United States, highlighting concerns raised by the Twitter Files and other revelations about media hall monitors like NewsGuard.

Carr accused these entities of targeting some media outlets through tactics such as defunding and demonetization while granting higher credibility rankings to state-controlled outlets like those from China. He warned the tech leaders that the incoming administration, along with Congress, is likely to pursue sweeping measures to preserve free speech, including scrutinizing their partnerships with third-party groups engaged in suppression of speech.

Carr’s appointment signals a shift in FCC priorities under Trump’s leadership, with a focus on loosening regulatory constraints, advancing rural broadband access, and reaffirming protections for free speech.