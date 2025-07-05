Nexus Mods to Enforce Digital ID Age Checks Under UK and EU Laws

Nexus Mods, one of the largest platforms for game modifications, is preparing to impose age verification requirements on users in the UK and EU, a direct consequence of the expanding web of online censorship laws.

Citing obligations under the UK’s Online Safety Act and the EU’s Digital Services Act, the site announced that access to much of its content will soon demand proof of age from users in these regions.

While Nexus Mods has yet to determine exactly which content will be locked behind age checks, the scope appears worryingly broad. The platform has unveiled a new tagging system that goes far beyond the expected categories of pornographic or sexualized material.

Under this system, tags such as “Extreme Violence,” “Suicide,” “Self-Harm,” “Depression,” “Body Stigma,” “Eating Disorders,” and more could all trigger age restrictions.

This opens the door to age verification digital ID requirements on a wide range of game content that has long been a core part of the medium.

The move was outlined in a post by Nexus Mods content manager who explained that the platform is still weighing its options for implementing age verification.

No specific method has been chosen yet, although other platforms have been introducing digital ID checks to meet the requirements of the censorship law.

For gamers outside the UK and EU, these restrictions will not apply. This will remain the case unless similar laws are passed in other regions. One such law in the US is the Kids Online Safety Bill, which several lawmakers want to pass.

For those within these jurisdictions, the ability to access and share mods freely is about to become far more complicated.