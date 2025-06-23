Ad Titans Promise To End Censorship Bias To Gain Power

Two of the world’s most powerful advertising firms, Omnicom and Interpublic Group (IPG), have formally agreed to dismantle their involvement in politically driven advertising coordination, marking a major policy reversal amid a growing federal crackdown on viewpoint-based censorship in the media economy.

The firms, who are set to merge in a $13.5 billion deal approved Monday by the Federal Trade Commission, will be subject to rigorous compliance mandates and are now bound by a commitment to cease all current and future coordination aimed at directing advertising revenue based on political beliefs.

The consent agreement represents a rare and forceful rebuke of ideological collusion within the advertising sector and comes following allegations from media outlets that they were demonetized and blacklisted by advertisers over their political views or coverage.

Under the terms outlined by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Omnicom and IPG must fully cooperate with federal investigations into past practices and submit regular reports demonstrating compliance.

The proposed order “imposes restrictions that prevent Omnicom from engaging in collusion or coordination to direct advertising away from media publishers based on the publishers’ political or ideological viewpoints,” the FTC said.

We obtained a copy of the order for you here.

The new conditions prohibit the merged entity from participating in any initiative that influences ad placement based on ideological or political criteria. In addition to annual reporting, the companies must provide immediate documentation to the FTC upon request and support inquiries into previous coordination to blacklist media organizations.

Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group are two of the largest and most influential advertising holding companies in the world. Headquartered in New York, both firms command extensive global networks, managing hundreds of agencies that provide services ranging from media planning and digital marketing to public relations and creative development.

Omnicom oversees major subsidiaries such as BBDO, DDB, and TBWA, while IPG controls networks including McCann, FCB, and MullenLowe. Together, they represent a vast share of global advertising activity, serving multinational clients across virtually every sector.

The merger of these two giants, recently approved by the Federal Trade Commission, will create the largest advertising conglomerate globally, consolidating immense market power under one roof.

The $13.5 billion deal positions the combined entity to dominate media buying and creative services, with unparalleled influence over where and how ad dollars are spent.

This kind of concentration has drawn significant antitrust scrutiny, particularly given both companies’ past involvement in politically motivated advertising coordination. The merger would likely have been dead on arrival without binding commitments to halt viewpoint-based collusion and submit to ongoing regulatory oversight.

The FTC’s decision follows an extended investigation into anticompetitive activity targeting conservative publishers. Ferguson specifically cited the now-defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), which collapsed after its covert role in suppressing advertising to right-leaning outlets was exposed. The Commission was prepared to block the merger unless the companies made explicit commitments to end this behavior.

GARM was founded under the guise of promoting “brand safety,” but in practice, it became a powerful vehicle for suppressing political viewpoints that fell outside mainstream or left-leaning narratives.

Backed by some of the largest players in advertising and tech, GARM developed and enforced so-called safety standards that were anything but neutral.

Instead of merely avoiding violence, it targeted legitimate news outlets with dissenting political perspectives, labeling them “high risk” or unreliable based on opaque and ideologically skewed metrics.

This meant that entire segments of the media landscape, particularly conservative platforms, were denied critical advertising revenue, not because of journalistic misconduct, but because they challenged prevailing orthodoxy.

The FTC has opened a 30-day comment period, allowing the public to weigh in on the agreement. With Omnicom and IPG now under binding mandates, the federal government is signaling that coordination to suppress dissenting media voices will no longer go unchecked.