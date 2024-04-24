An Open-Source, Self-Hosted Music Streaming Service

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Read more
Reclaim ownership of your music collection.
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s support for censoring satirical memes raises concerns about government overreach in regulating online content.
Despite government pressure, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel stands with Elon Musk in resisting Australian government censorship on X.
SUPPORTERS: