Proton Launches Family Plans As An Alternative To Big Tech Cloud and Email Solutions

Proton, a Switzerland-based privacy-focused tech company, launched Proton Family, a subscription-based plan for the family that includes all Proton products – Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive. Proton Pass, a password manager currently in beta, will also be available in the package once it comes out of beta.

Proton family is available for $20 a month for six users. It also comes with a shared cloud storage of 3TB and a bonus of 20GB per year.

Proton Family was launched to ensure kids are surfing the internet safely and free from the prying eyes of Big Tech.

“A family plan has been among our most sought-after services, and I am delighted to announce its launch today. As a parent, I am eager to teach my children the proper ways to approach email, cloud storage, and internet security from the beginning,” David Dudok de Wit, Proton’s product lead said. “I know I am not alone in this. The Proton Family plan takes us one step closer to our mission of making privacy the default for everyone.”