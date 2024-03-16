Proton Mail Officially Launches Desktop App

Proton has officially rolled out its end-to-end encrypted email service, Proton Mail as a dedicated desktop application, following its introduction in a beta version.

Despite the fact that since its inception Proton Mail has been accessible on the desktop platform, firstly via a web browser and more recently through a “bridge” enabling access via third-party desktop clients such as Apple Mail and Outlook, this recent release brings a dedicated MacOS and Windows application into the mix. This new iteration allows email caching and offline access, as well as convenient access to Proton Mail directly from the MacOS dock or Windows Start menu. The latest app also offers combined access to Proton’s encrypted Calendar service.

From a business perspective, Proton has made a decision to reserve the desktop app for premium subscribers.