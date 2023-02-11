Rep. Lauren Boebert introduces act to require DOJ to report all social media company payments

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced the Exposing Lewd Outlays for Social Networking Companies (ELON) Act, which would require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to report the money sent to social media companies.

ELON Act would require the DOJ to submit to Congress all payments made to social media companies since January 1, 2015. She added that the bill would also require “a report from all agencies on federal dollars sent to big tech companies” and place a one-year hold on additional spending.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

Boebert’s bill follows recent revelations that the FBI was paying Twitter the administration costs of processing its requests and for other matters.

“Big Tech is in bed with the FBI and other agencies to the point where Congress can’t tell where one ends and the other begins,” Boebert said, speaking to Fox News. “The millions of dollars sent to Twitter that we know of during an election year when they were at the same time censoring the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, is incredibly concerning.”

“We must expose the incestuous relationship between Big Tech and the federal government,” Boebert said. “My bill does exactly that.”

The bill already has several Republican co-sponsors, including Florida’s Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz, Arizona’s Paul Gosar, Troy Nehls from Texas, Eric Burlison from Missouri, and Indiana’s Mary Miller.