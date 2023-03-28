Republicans accuse WEF-backed anti-“misinformation” group of violating antitrust laws

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have accused the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which was created by the World Federation of Advertisers and promoted by the World Economic Forum, of violating antitrust laws in its efforts to combat what it defines as online “misinformation.”

“GARM works with its members to demonetize and eliminate disfavored content online,” Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a letter to the organization. He said that the group has created categories like “debated sensitive social issues” to recommend restricting ads by social media platforms.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

“This collusive conduct reduces consumer choice and cuts off access to diverse coverage on matters of national interest,” Jordan added.

According to the lawmaker, the collusion could be a violation of antitrust law in the US, which restricts agreements that restrict trade. He requested GARM and the World Federation of Advertisers for information and documents related to its work.

The organizations have until April 5 to respond.

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.