House Republicans Consider Plans To Defund WHO “Misinformation” Policing and Surveillance

The US House Committee on Appropriations has floated a budget proposal that, if passed, would ax government funding for the World Health Organization (WHO).

This proposal is a part of the Fiscal Year 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Bill, which aims to cut spending on what the committee believes are “low-priority activities and programs.”

Besides putting the WHO’s funding on the chopping block, the bill also proposes to terminate the government’s engagement with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and to lay down a prohibition on funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the EcoHealth Alliance, and gain-of-function research. Furthermore, the bill takes a stand against government “misinformation” and “disinformation” programs.

Big Brother Is Watching You Wear your support with this Big Brother is Watching You T-shirt, Hoodie or Mug. Get yours

As we outlined in our video report, the WHO’s proposed Pandemic Treaty would grant the group more censorship and surveillance power.

However, the bill must navigate a winding road through Congress, and it remains uncertain that these proposed cuts will see the light of day.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) views this as a step forward but asserts that relentless follow-up is imperative for the bill to materialize. He had previously written letters urging actions to sever the ties and funding to the WHO. His concerns revolved around the alleged untenable consequences of continued involvement with the WHO.

On June 23, the proposal underwent subcommittee markup, an essential phase in the legislative process. Opinions were split, with Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) supporting the defunding, citing the alleged ineffectiveness and failures of UN bodies, including the WHO.

During this time, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) held session concerning the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty and International Health Regulations amendments, witnessing vociferous opposition from experts and activists. Pamela Hamamoto, the lead US negotiator for the pandemic treaty, highlighted the necessity for international cooperation in health crises but affirmed that the administration would not support any measures undermining US sovereignty or security.

Additionally, Congress has seen an uptick in WHO opposition, with multiple bills demanding a cessation of funding or complete withdrawal from the WHO currently being considered.