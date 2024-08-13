Rumble Scores Big as Miami Dolphins Embrace the Freedom-Focused Cloud

The Miami Dolphins, one of the esteemed franchises of the NFL, alongside the Hard Rock Stadium will be strengthening their infrastructure through a partnership with Rumble Cloud, the freedom-focussed Big Tech rival.

Chris Pavlovski, who sits at the helm of Rumble as CEO and Chairman, warmly welcomed this new collaboration with the NFL heavyweights, stating “I am thrilled that one of the NFL’s premier franchises, the Miami Dolphins, is adding Rumble Cloud to its infrastructure. Onboarding such an established client to our platform is extremely validating as we continue to scale. We look forward to seeing their business operations exponentially grow and innovate with our cost-effective, high-performing cloud services.”

Rumble, known for its rapid expansion, is more than just a video platform – it also provides cloud services, with an aim to bring the free and open nature of the internet back to its roots; acting as an autonomous infrastructure.

Representing the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in Florida, the Miami Dolphins were integrated into the NFL via the AFL-NFL merger back in 1970. Their organization, managed by Chairman of the Board & General Partner Stephen M. Ross, has had a storied journey including five Super Bowl appearances with two championship victories during the 1972 and 1973 seasons.

Apart from the Super Bowls, they boast five conference championships and 13 division championships under their belt.

The partnership between the Miami Dolphins and Rumble Cloud marks a significant milestone for Rumble, highlighting its growing influence in the tech landscape, particularly in cloud services.

Here’s why this collaboration is particularly noteworthy for a company like Rumble, which is positioning itself as a “freedom-focused” tech alternative:

Validation of Rumble’s Technology and Services: By securing a contract with a high-profile and well-established entity like the Miami Dolphins, Rumble Cloud earns significant validation. For a newer and smaller player in the tech industry, such endorsements are crucial as they demonstrate trust and reliability in Rumble’s offerings, suggesting that their technology meets the high standards required by major sports franchises.

Enhanced Visibility and Brand Recognition: Collaborating with a renowned NFL team not only enhances Rumble’s visibility but also boosts its brand recognition across markets. This partnership potentially opens doors to other similar opportunities, not just within sports franchises but across other industries looking for robust, scalable cloud solutions.

Strategic Market Positioning: As a company that emphasizes the free and open nature of the internet, Rumble stands out in a competitive market dominated by larger tech giants. This partnership could be seen as a strategic move to cement its position as a viable and appealing alternative to mainstream cloud service providers, offering distinctive value propositions such as cost-effectiveness and high performance.

Expansion into New Business Verticals: By entering into the sports and entertainment industries, Rumble is effectively expanding its market reach. This diversification not only enhances its business portfolio but also mitigates risk by reducing dependence on a single industry or customer segment.