Russia to Mandate State-Backed Digital ID App on All Devices

Under a new mandate set to take effect in September 2025, all smartphones, tablets, and similar devices sold in Russia will be required to come preloaded with a state-backed digital identity platform.

This all-in-one application is designed to consolidate government services, financial tools, messaging, and digital identification into a single interface, significantly expanding the role of state-linked software in everyday life.

The Russian State Duma passed the enabling legislation last week, outlining plans to consolidate public sector utilities and commercial services within the new platform.

The law also specifies that the project must be assigned to a domestic company with an established user base exceeding 500,000 daily active users, entities that, under existing rules, are obliged to censor and monitor content.

State Duma Information Policy Committee Chair Sergei Boyarsky described the app as a step toward reinforcing national control over digital infrastructure. He stated, “We have clearly defined its characteristics and security requirements,” and added, “I have no doubt this is the right step towards strengthening our digital sovereignty.”

The government’s vision for the platform extends far beyond basic communication. Individuals would be able to verify their age at retail locations, check into accommodations, access student discounts, and prove eligibility for social services, all without needing physical documentation.

Transactions involving property, vehicles, or banking could also be handled through the app’s secure ID and signature capabilities.

Although the project’s official overseer has not yet been named, VKontakte, the company operating Russia’s most-used social network, is considered the lead candidate. Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev highlighted VKontakte’s recent development of a new app called Max, which merges chat features, voice calling, app integration, and payments. Developers have already expressed intentions to connect it with official government platforms.

Some officials have compared the forthcoming system to China’s WeChat. First Deputy Chair Anton Gorelkin acknowledged the similarity, describing it as a domestic version of Tencent’s “everything app,” which combines messaging, transportation, payments, and other services into one ecosystem.

That comparison, however, has fueled unease among observers concerned about government overreach. Independent outlet Meduza noted that the project raises alarms over surveillance and content control, especially given VKontakte’s long-standing ties with the Russian authorities.

Officials continue to frame the initiative as a convenience for citizens, promising tighter integration with the Gosuslugi portal and a more streamlined way to interact with public institutions.

Yet the move also represents a dramatic consolidation of data, identity, and digital communication under state oversight, reviving longstanding privacy concerns in a country where centralized digital control has been steadily expanding.