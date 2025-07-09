BitChat, New Offline Messaging App, Uses Bluetooth Mesh, No Internet

Block CEO Jack Dorsey has introduced a new peer-to-peer messaging platform called Bitchat, a Bluetooth-based service that operates without internet access or centralized servers.

Now in beta, the project is structured to function entirely through decentralized mesh networking that will eventually have privacy and autonomy at its core.

Over the weekend, Dorsey shared on X that he had been diving into “Bluetooth mesh networks, relays, store, and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things.”

He described the app as having “IRC vibes,” evoking the minimalist, user-controlled chat systems from the early days of the internet.

The technical framework behind Bitchat is laid out in a recently published white paper.

The app uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to create a mesh network where each device acts as both a node and a relay.

Messages are passed from one device to another across a maximum range of around 30 meters, with bridge devices connecting isolated clusters. This allows communications to move freely without relying on any centralized infrastructure.

Rather than tying users to accounts, phone numbers, or email addresses, Bitchat is entirely registration-free.

Messages are encrypted, and by default, they live only in temporary device memory and never connect to the internet.

For group chats, users can create rooms using hashtags, with optional password protection. The app also supports store-and-forward caching so messages can be delivered later to offline users. Large messages are automatically broken into smaller 500-byte segments.

Future upgrades will include WiFi support, which is expected to improve bandwidth and allow for richer communication without sacrificing privacy.

This model offers a sharp contrast to how most widely used messaging platforms operate. Services like WhatsApp and Messenger, both owned by Meta, are built around centralized systems that often monetize personal data.

In contrast, Bitchat is designed to operate outside of profit-driven ecosystems and avoids harvesting any user information.

The white paper outlines several scenarios where Bitchat could be especially useful, including during conferences, in disaster response areas, or anywhere traditional internet service is inaccessible or untrusted.

According to the paper, “By combining Bluetooth mesh networking, end-to-end encryption, and privacy-preserving protocols, Bitchat provides resilient communication that works anywhere people gather, regardless of internet availability.”

Note: The app is currently days old, is in beta, and has not yet received an independent security review.