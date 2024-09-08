São Paulo Streets Surged With Protesters After Supreme Court Suspends Musk’s X

Thousands of freedom supporters flooded the streets of São Paulo on Brazil’s Independence Day on Saturday in a protest centered on free speech. The demonstration was triggered by a nationwide suspension of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, following a ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The ban has been viewed by many as an act of political suppression, with protestors calling it an overreach of government power.

This rally, beyond being a reaction to the ban, was also seen as an opportunity for former President Jair Bolsonaro to galvanize his base ahead of upcoming elections, despite his disqualification from running for office until 2030.

Display content from Twitter Click here to display content from Twitter.

Learn more in Twitter’s privacy policy. Always display content from Twitter

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the former president’s son, added to this criticism, decrying Moraes’ apparent intention to “end freedom of speech in the country.”

Prominent voices from the rally, such as US journalist Michael Shellenberger, who has been intensely covering the censorship situation in Brazil, so much so that he has feared being arrested for his reporting, spoke out against the government’s censorship, saying they stepped beyond the limits of the constitution.

Shellenberger criticized the government’s demand for social media networks to censor and ban individual citizens, a move he characterized as interference with elections and democracy.

Shellenberger reported that the crowd was changing “Fora Xandão!” Translating to, “Out with Xandão,” a nickname for Moraes.

The crowd also showed signs with Moraes’ face with a large X logo through it.

The protest unfolded as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended an official military parade in Brasilia, highlighting the political divide in the country. Bolsonaro, clad in the national colors, made an appearance on São Paulo’s Paulista Avenue, addressing his enthusiastic supporters from a makeshift stage.

His speech condemned Moraes, calling him a “dictator” and demanding his impeachment, accusing the judiciary of attempting to censor the truth.

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold the ban on X has sparked widespread debate, even among legal experts, who argue that the measures are excessive.