Spain’s central government is preparing to introduce a bill that would require social media influencers and digital platforms to publicly issue corrections to posts, aiming to prevent the spread of “disinformation” online.

“We citizens have the right to defend ourselves from professional hoaxers.” This declaration comes from a highly influential member of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government, who has long claimed to be a victim of disinformation campaigns.

Justice Minister Félix Bolaños announced the approval of a preliminary draft law regulating the right of rectification. This new legislation will extend beyond traditional media—such as newspapers, television, and radio—to include online influencers who have more than 100,000 followers on a single platform or 200,000 across multiple platforms.

Following a five-day confinement in April, during which Prime Minister Sánchez reflected on his tenure and considered resignation, he emerged with a “democratic renewal plan.” This plan seeks to reinforce the right to truthful information. The contemplation of resignation came after Judge Juan Carlos Peinado initiated proceedings against Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, based on a complaint the government contends is rooted in hoaxes.

While Bolaños refrained from mentioning specific cases, his use of phrases like “we have the right” subtly linked the proposed law to incidents affecting the government itself. He highlighted that the new legislation, which will undergo a consultation phase before reaching parliament, is designed to replace outdated laws from 1984, a time before the internet existed.

“These people have a wider reach of the information they spread than many traditional media outlets and there are professional hoaxers and liars who every day sully our public debate with lies and falsehoods,” Bolaños said.

The legislation also removes the requirement for rectification requests to be addressed to media directors, who can sometimes be difficult to identify. The correction must include a notice that the information has been amended, provide the accurate details, and link back to the original content.

“We are making life more difficult for those people who lie and spread hoaxes every day,” Bolaños stated.