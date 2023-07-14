The FBI Lets Suspects Walk Free, Just To Avoid Blowing Their Mass Surveillance Cover

Documents that recently came to light thanks to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show FBI’s involvement in yet more controversial activity. This time, it’s what activists see as invasive government surveillance that is particularly untransparent.

News about the agency’s actions over the years, at the very least questionable, and influencing a range of issues, have been cropping up lately almost regularly – most prominently in accusations regarding the FBI’s role in government-Big Tech online censorship collusion.