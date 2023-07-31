The Massacre Being Used To Call For More Online Censorship

In an act of racially-motivated violence that sent tremors across the United States, a young man wearing military attire, armed with a rifle and a live-streaming helmet camera, unleashed terror on a Buffalo supermarket last year, killing 10 people and leaving three wounded. Now, after his recent court hearing, he’s been sentenced to life in prison.

This act of terror, orchestrated by 19-year-old Payton Gendron, was carried out in Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, a predominantly Black community. A native of Conklin, New York, which is nearly 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, Gendron’s motives for selecting this particular location remain uncertain. His violent acts were live-streamed on the digital platform Twitch.