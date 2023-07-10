The News Media vs. The First Amendment

The media landscape, once a bastion of the First Amendment – a force that championed the right to free speech and a free press – is navigating uncharted waters. Over the last decade, we have witnessed a significant shift in this landscape, with the media becoming increasingly concerned with the containment of online “misinformation” and in some cases advocating for its outright censorship. This stance marks a stark departure from the traditional role journalism played in the societal sphere.

The news media has long been seen as the “Fourth Estate” – an independent entity set apart from the government that has the responsibility to hold power to account. It was born and grew up on the principles of the First Amendment, fiercely guarding the right to express unpopular opinions, report uncomfortable truths, and ensure the populace was informed, no matter how unpalatable the information.