The United Nations is About to Move Against Free Speech

The curious case of the United Nations – founded after the Second World War with the express task of working to prevent another one, and help mitigate the consequences of regional conflicts – turning into speech police, seems to be a puzzling turn of events for the UN itself.

At least, the organization appears to be worried about its image as it degrades its role from the original, extremely important one, to the current (indirect) dabbling in “aiding and abetting” of censorship, more precisely – uneasy about how to explain this to the world, frame it as a justified policy, and just in general, get away with it.