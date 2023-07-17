Clicky

Subscribe

The United Nations is About to Move Against Free Speech

The agency wants to curb "misinformation."
Share

The curious case of the United Nations – founded after the Second World War with the express task of working to prevent another one, and help mitigate the consequences of regional conflicts – turning into speech police, seems to be a puzzling turn of events for the UN itself.

At least, the organization appears to be worried about its image as it degrades its role from the original, extremely important one, to the current (indirect) dabbling in “aiding and abetting” of censorship, more precisely – uneasy about how to explain this to the world, frame it as a justified policy, and just in general, get away with it.

Sign Up To Keep Reading

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.

Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.

Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.

Join

Already a supporter? Login here

Subscribe to Reclaim The Net

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Member exclusives

More From Reclaim The Net

What’s your email address?

No thanks

Share

Get news, solutions, tools, and analysis to push back against censorship and privacy invasion.

Let me read it first >
Login