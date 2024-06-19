TikTok Shuts Down Ads for Bold Feminist Sportswear Brand

TikTok has issued a permanent advertising ban on XX-XY Athletics, a feminist sportswear brand that also advocates for the protection of women-only sports.

XX-XY Athletics, launched by former Levi’s executive Jennifer Sey, champions the cause of maintaining sex-based divisions in sports, prioritizing safety and fairness for female athletes. The ad features a group of women and girls who call for courage in upholding “reality.”

Jennifer Sey revealed through a post on the platform X that TikTok had sent her a notification stating her account was banned from advertising due to non-compliance with their policies. The notification, a blend of automated and human moderation efforts, did not specify the exact nature of the offense but labeled the content as potentially offensive. “Your account has been permanently suspended because it does not comply with our advertising policies,” the message from TikTok detailed.

The brand features sportswear items and graphic tees with slogans like “Team Women” and “Save Women’s Sports.”

The advert that caused the ban: