Trump Media Takes Streaming to the Next Level With Truth+ Web Launch

With a significant step towards broadening its digital footprint, Trump Media & Technology Group has unveiled the web-based version of its streaming service, Truth+. This new service is accessible through player.truthsocial.tv and provides Truth Social users the ability to stream an extensive mix of content that includes news, entertainment, and more across various devices.

The recent launch not only complements the existing Android app but also enriches the previously available streaming options on the Truth Social platform itself. An iOS version of the app is also on the horizon. Truth+ on the web introduces several user-centric features, such as Video on Demand (VOD), live TV rewind, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface.

Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG, stressed that the introduction of Truth+ on the web is a continuation of the company’s commitment to providing an enhanced viewer experience.

He pointed out that the service’s rapid delivery is supported by TMTG’s proprietary multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN), which is crucial for maintaining service integrity in the face of potential pushback from major tech companies.

“Our streaming rollout continues with the release of the web version of Truth+,” said Nunes. “As we expand the available programming, we are offering our viewers outstanding streaming features, family-friendly content, and ultra-fast delivery on our own content delivery network.”

Looking ahead, TMTG is poised to increase the availability of Truth+ by integrating the service with several connected TV platforms, including those offered by leading technology companies like Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire. Currently, in the beta-testing phase, the company anticipates a full rollout announcement soon after concluding the feedback incorporation.

The core mission of TMTG is to champion free speech, especially as censorship concerns grow within the domain dominated by major tech entities. Its independent CDN is strategically designed to safeguard the continuity and reach of its services, ensuring a resilient platform for users.