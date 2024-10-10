Truth Social Expands Its Reach, Begins To Roll Out New Truth+ Streaming App

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), known for its social media platform Truth Social, has expanded its offerings by launching the Truth+ TV streaming app for Android mobile devices. This latest development introduces a range of TV programming options for Android users, including news, entertainment, and faith-based content, alongside weather updates, documentaries, and children’s shows. The platform provides both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).

The newly launched Truth+ enhances its capabilities on the Truth Social platform by introducing several new features. These include VOD, live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for the past seven days, network DVR, and an option for a Spanish language interface.

Android users keen to enjoy the streaming service can download the Truth+ app from the Play Store. They can either log in using their existing Truth Social credentials or, for new users, create an account directly within the app.

Devin Nunes, CEO of TMTG, expressed his enthusiasm about the advancement, stating, “We’ve reached another milestone in our goal of creating an uncancellable safe harbor for free speech.” He highlighted the company’s achievements, saying, “Starting from scratch, in a few years we’ve launched both a free-speech social media platform and a TV streaming platform for content that’s at risk of cancellation or cannot find a home due to the biases of TV networks—and we successfully launched our own content delivery network to do it. I look forward to continuing our streaming rollout while expanding the content library available on Truth+.”

Looking ahead, TMTG has plans to roll out Truth+ native apps for iOS mobile devices and various connected TV platforms, such as Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire devices.

The company also anticipates further developments in its streaming technology, which relies on a custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN). This network utilizes the company’s proprietary servers, routers, and software stack, ensuring the platform remains independent of Big Tech influences.