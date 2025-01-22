President Donald Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht

President Donald Trump has today given a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road, an anonymous dark web marketplace accused of facilitating the sale of illicit goods and services.

The decision comes after years of lobbying by Ulbricht’s supporters, who argue that his punishment was excessive.

Ross Ulbricht, now 40 years old, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015 for his role in creating and operating the Silk Road. The online platform, which operated anonymously via the Tor network, became infamous for its use of Bitcoin to conduct transactions.

Despite only being a truly open marketplace where anyone could participate in private, authorities challenged Ulbricht due to users on the platform involving drugs, weapons, and other illegal items. Due to his free and open policies, prosecutors had described Ulbricht as a digital kingpin, holding him responsible for the platform’s activities.

The Silk Road, which was shut down by federal authorities in 2013, reportedly facilitated billions of dollars in transactions during its brief existence. While supporters of Ulbricht argue that he was a pioneer in the use of cryptocurrency and a scapegoat for the government’s crackdown on the dark web, prosecutors painted a starkly different picture during his trial, accusing him of profiting from a marketplace that contributed to real-world harm.

During the 2024 campaign, President Trump promised Libertarians that he would free Ulbricht. “If you vote for me – on day one, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht to a sentence of ‘time-served,’” President Trump said. “He’s already served 11 years, we’re gonna get him home.”

In a statement today, President Trump posted on Truth Social: “I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright to let her know that in honor of her and the Libertarian Movement, which supported me so strongly, it was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross. The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me. He was given two life sentences, plus 40 years. Ridiculous!”

Supporters who argue Ulbricht should not have been charged or received a harsh sentence often present the following points:

1. Free Market and Libertarian Values:

Ulbricht created Silk Road as an experiment in voluntary exchange and free markets.

The platform emphasized individual choice, allowing users to decide how to engage in transactions without government interference.

2. Selective Prosecution:

Ulbricht was disproportionately targeted while other larger and similar platforms, such as eBay and Amazon, have facilitated illegal transactions without comparable scrutiny.

Critics argue his prosecution was a symbolic act to deter others from challenging the government’s control over online markets.

3. Excessive Sentence:

Ulbricht received two life sentences without the possibility of parole, which many view as unduly harsh for a non-violent offender.

Supporters argue that the sentence was excessive compared to penalties for more serious crimes like murder or large-scale fraud.

4. Lack of Due Process:

The trial included evidence obtained through potentially illegal methods, raising concerns about the violation of Ulbricht’s Fourth Amendment rights.

Allegations of corrupt federal agents involved in the investigation further undermine the legitimacy of the case.

5. Lack of Direct Criminal Involvement:

Ulbricht himself did not sell drugs or engage in illegal transactions; he only created the platform.

Advocates argue that prosecuting him for actions of third-party users sets a dangerous precedent for online intermediaries.

6. Disproportionate Blame for Harm:

Critics argue Ulbricht was held accountable for the actions of Silk Road users, including drug overdoses, even though he did not directly cause harm.

Blaming a platform creator for the misuse of their system mirrors holding social media platforms accountable for harmful content, a contentious issue.

7. Innovation Stifling:

Ulbricht’s prosecution sends a chilling message to innovators, particularly in decentralized and blockchain-based technologies.

This could discourage the creation of platforms that promote privacy and freedom from centralized control.

President Trump went further than a commutation of Ulbricht’s sentence and instead issued a full pardon.