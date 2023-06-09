Truth Social Is Now Available Globally

CEO of TRUTH Social Devin Nunes announced that the social media platform has launched globally. TRUTH Social was launched by former President Donald Trump as an alternative to Big Tech platforms.

“We’ve created a system that is a bulwark against big tech,” Nunes said in an interview with Just the News.

“We’re not reliant on any big tech–other than we have to be in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store. But we have no problem with that because we want to have a clean platform and now we are opened up globally.”

The social media network is popular among conservatives and others who are tired of the restriction of free speech on Big Tech platforms. These platforms have also been accused of collecting and selling users’ data without consent. TRUTH Social claims it does not sell data.

“We’re not looking to sell anyone’s data and I think that’s the main thing,” Nunes, a former Congressman, said.

“The other big issue is that we have a simple timeline. We understand that your timeline is your timeline,” he added, referring to algorithms used to rank content.

TRUTH Social recently introduced groups, allowing people with common interests to pool together.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve also launched groups, the group function which gives us a lot more capability,” Nunes said.