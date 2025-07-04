Clicky

Truth Social Unveils Truth+ Package to Challenge Mainstream Streamers

The Patriot Package transforms Truth Social from a platform into a parallel media universe.

Abstract background with gradient colors transitioning from yellow and orange on the left to pink and purple on the right, featuring a large white plus sign and a smaller cyan square to its left at the center.

Truth Social marked this year’s Fourth of July with the launch of Truth+ Patriot Package, a premium subscription streaming service designed to provide an alternative to mainstream media.

This represents Truth Social’s first foray into the premium streaming market, expanding the platform beyond social networking and into the growing subscription-based video space.

Now available for free during its beta testing phase, the Patriot Package offers subscribers access to live channels such as Real America’s Voice, Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN), Salem News, and Right Side Broadcasting Network.

The service also includes a larger library of on-demand content, featuring family-friendly programming from Great American Family, as well as documentaries and educational shows from Curiosity Stream and other non-mainstream outlets.

The launch highlights Truth Social’s effort to build a platform that supports media organizations that have faced boycotts or removal from other services.

According to the company, “By subscribing to the Patriot Package, you’re supporting pro-American, non-woke news networks that have been canceled elsewhere or are at risk of cancellation—like Real America’s Voice, Newsmax, One America News Network, Salem News, Right Side Broadcasting Network, and more.”

Subscribers receive additional perks such as a red verification checkmark on Truth Social and a Truth+ badge, signaling their support for the platform.

The company also plans to give subscriber comments higher visibility in the social network’s comment sections.

On the technology side, Truth+ emphasizes its proprietary streaming infrastructure.

The service is powered by Trump Media’s custom-built content delivery network, which uses its own servers, routers, and software, without relying on Big Tech.

The company states this setup is intended to keep the platform independent and shielded from influence by major tech firms. “Joining the Patriot Package BETA test will help us further refine our ultra-fast streaming technology,” the announcement notes.

The introduction of Truth+ is part of a broader shift as media landscapes fragment and new platforms aim to offer alternatives to traditional news and entertainment outlets.

