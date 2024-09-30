Trump Media Empire Expands Streaming Power With Nationwide Tech Deployment

Trump Media & Technology Group, known for operating the social media platform Truth Social, has expanded its reach by upgrading its free speech content delivery network (CDN) to a multi-site operation spanning various US locations. This enhancement facilitates the delivery of its new TV streaming service, Truth+, through a more robust and widely distributed network free of Big Tech.

TMTG’s expansion signals a significant enhancement in its streaming technology infrastructure, as content is now streamed from several geographic points. This distributed approach not only bolsters the efficiency of the network but also aligns with the company’s strategic goal to fortify itself as a bulwark of uncensored communication online.

“We’re pleased to report our CDN is operating excellently and is quickly enhancing,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes in a statement. “With additional data centers expected to open soon, our TV streaming capabilities and content are expanding rapidly, consistent with Truth Social’s goal to become the unassailable fortress of free speech on the internet.”

The Truth+ service, accessible via Truth Social and soon to be available as a stand-alone application, is designed to ensure rapid streaming through TMTG’s exclusive servers and technological setup. It aims to offer programming, including news, Christian content, and other shows, which are often at risk of being suppressed by major tech entities.

The Truth+ icon already appears in the Truth Social app, allowing users to access the streaming service. This integration provides options for viewing content in various formats, including distinct channels or a picture-in-picture mode.

In the future, Truth+ plans to enhance viewer engagement by introducing features such as a 14-day interactive electronic guide, instant catch-up TV, network DVR, video on demand, and in-home streaming capabilities.