The UK government has taken a controversial step in its campaign to promote climate-friendly heat pumps by employing the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), a group known for psychological manipulation under the guise of “nudging” public behavior. This move, which cost taxpayers £100,000 ($123,000) seeks to counter what the government claims is widespread misinformation about heat pumps — a technology central to Britain’s net-zero agenda.

Heat pumps, powered by electricity rather than gas, are touted as vital to reducing carbon emissions from homes. The government aims to install 600,000 units per year by 2028, but public resistance has been a significant obstacle. Rather than addressing the root causes of skepticism, such as affordability and practical challenges, officials have chosen to frame dissenting opinions as a product of misinformation.

Unpublished research from the Department for Energy highlights a troubling contradiction: those who believe they know a lot about heat pumps are often more reluctant to adopt them, while those with a basic understanding of the technology are more receptive.

Instead of fostering open dialogue and addressing valid critiques, the government’s approach relies on behavioral manipulation to steer public opinion in its favor.

The government contract with BIT explicitly identifies media coverage as a major barrier, singling out outlets like the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph.

While some criticisms—such as the high upfront costs of installation—are, the government believes, grounded in fact, others, such as claims that heat pumps are ineffective in cold weather, are dismissed as myths.

However, this effort to control the narrative raises concerns about censorship and the suppression of legitimate debate. Toby Park, BIT’s climate and energy head, stated: “Heat pumps are a very efficient low-carbon system for keeping our homes warm, but negative perceptions remain a barrier to their widespread adoption. Sometimes skepticism is due to real market challenges, such as affordability, but doesn’t take into account the whole picture, such as the availability of grants. In other cases, it can be due to myths such as the claim that heat pumps don’t work well in cold weather.”

As BIT finalizes its survey on public attitudes and media coverage, the government’s reliance on behavioral nudges over transparent communication reflects a troubling trend. Instead of fostering informed choice, these tactics risk alienating the public and suppressing valid concerns. A democratic society thrives on open debate, not on psychological manipulation masquerading as public engagement.