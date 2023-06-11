Politicians Are Trying To Ban Private Messaging. Here’s Why Encryption Is Protected Speech.

Politicians are pushing to put a ban your ability to have private messages.
Governments want a backdoor to all of your communications.
Our breakdown of this form of an attack on speech dates back to the 1990s and the early days of the internet…
Politicians are pushing to put a ban your ability to have private messages.
Governments want a backdoor to all of your communications.
Our breakdown of this form of an attack on speech dates back to the 1990s and the early days of the internet…
What’s your email address?
If you’re tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Join tens of thousands of subscribers: