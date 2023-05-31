Lawmakers Want To Restrict AI To Licensed Companies

Politicians that plan to regulate AI have used the increase in AI memes to justify the idea that AI companies need to be licensed by the government before they can operate.
What’s your email address?
Politicians that plan to regulate AI have used the increase in AI memes to justify the idea that AI companies need to be licensed by the government before they can operate.
What’s your email address?
If you’re tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Join tens of thousands of subscribers: