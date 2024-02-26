X Faces Government Censorship Orders in Pakistan and India

Within the geopolitical landscape of India and Pakistan, tech giant X is grappling with mounting hurdles. The Indian Government is pressuring X to censor certain accounts in an attempt to quell civil unrest, while Pakistani authorities appear to have curtailed access to X amid allegations of election fraud.

India has in particular directed X’s attention to user accounts perceived to incite civil disobedience. X has confirmed this, stating the Indian Government has made an explicit demand to ban these specific users. However, this doesn’t paint the complete picture of X’s stance. As they work to fulfill these orders, X noted:

“The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts.”

While it may be bowing to the pressure in the interim, X divulged its intention to legally combat the Indian Government’s sweeping bans. Previous instances show this is not newfound territory for the tech firm. Both X and former Twitter management have been cornered into censoring certain comments and users opposing official rulings.

Notably, X’s attempts to champion free speech were undercut last year when they had to remove a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following its nationwide ban. This incident spotlighted X’s struggle to walk the tightrope between local laws and its free speech agenda.

Twitter too has found itself on shaky ground in India, being served a notice for non-compliance in 2021 for ignoring account takedown demands connected to civil disorder. The tech giant was threatened with complete shutdown in India and legal action against its Indian employees. The government’s purported threats effectively coerced Twitter into acquiescence, though the Indian administration strongly denies making such threats.

These occurrences underscore how authoritarian governments harness mass communication platforms like Twitter and X to control narrative and suppress dissent.

Across the border, Pakistan has been found restraining social platforms predominantly over “inappropriate” content. Pakistan has previously outlawed various apps to address content-related concerns. Drawing from India’s playbook, however, the country appears to be increasingly inclined toward bans as a means to stifle civil unrest.