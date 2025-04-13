Judge Blasts Media Matters for Delay in Responding to X Corp.’s Lawsuits Over Alleged Ad Manipulation and Demonetization Pressure

US District Judge Vince Chhabria this week expressed his frustration with the way Media Matters for America has gone about handling its legal battle with X Corp.

Media Matters is a US based group that describes itself as a progressive non-profit “dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation” – and one that got taken to court by X, in 2023, for allegedly orchestrating demonetization pressure against the platform.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Texas in November 2023 heard the X plea its case, stating that Media Matters essentially abused the “brand safety” narrative to have X painted – and lose revenue – as a social media site that had big brands’ ads “knowingly and maliciously” displayed, along with neo-Nazi content.

The company behind the social media app said it suffered financial consequences from this.

X then sued against this particular result of “comprehensive analysis” on the part of Media Matters, and not only in the US but also in Ireland and Singapore – apparently to cover the major international points where the globally available platform is present and does business.

Judge Chhabria’s reaction this week has had Media Matters waiting a full 15 months before the group attempted to consolidate these lawsuits into one.

That only happened this March, when the countersuit was filed, citing California-based courts as the venues where X can pursue cases related to breach/abuse of its terms of service – therefore, asking the judge to make all other, international lawsuits null and void.

In terms of politics – from November 2023 to November 2024 – who knows what the Media Matters outfit may have waited for – if, indeed, anything.

Either way, the judge is not happy at all with the purely legal angle.

“I will be honest with you: I’m extremely frustrated with your response on why this happened, and I would have expected a more transparent response,” the judge is reported to have told Media Matter’s lawyer Justin Nelson.

The judge at the same time professed that deciding on whether the international litigation should or should not be consolidated remains “a hard issue” to decide on – and that’s where the matter stands, this week.

However, a court date is due on April 15 in Singapore – so the California judge is expected to make his mind up on this issue soon.