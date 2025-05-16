Arizona has enacted a sweeping new law that effectively paves the way for digital identification to become a prerequisite for accessing large portions of the internet. With Governor Katie Hobbs signing House Bill 2112 into law, websites that host a significant amount of adult content, defined as more than one-third “harmful” to minors, will soon be required to implement age verification systems that confirm users are over 18.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

Though described as a measure to protect children, the law introduces a new standard: proof of identity before access. That standard, privacy advocates warn, brings with it profound implications for anonymity online.

The state now demands users reveal who they are before they’re allowed to view constitutionally protected speech, an erosion of digital privacy with potential consequences far beyond adult entertainment sites.

Acceptable forms of verification include digital ID systems or tools built on “commercially reasonable” access to public or private data. While the statute claims to bar the retention of identifying information and prohibits sharing data with government entities, any infrastructure that requires identification at all opens the door to tracking, leaks, and exploitation, whether accidental, malicious, or through legal loopholes. The architecture of surveillance begins with requiring people to identify themselves.

Parents and guardians will be authorized to sue companies that don’t comply, with fines reaching up to $250,000 if a minor accesses restricted content and $10,000 for each day of noncompliance. The law will take effect 90 days after the state legislature concludes its current session, likely in late June.

The bill, championed by Republican Rep. Nick Kupper, passed with support from the Republican majority. “Hardcore pornography has been just one click away from kids for too long,” Kupper said, adding that the new law compels companies to act more responsibly. The focus, however, remains narrowly fixed on adult platforms, even as the means to enforce it could have far-reaching effects on internet freedom.

This legislative push isn’t happening in isolation. More than 20 states have pursued similar laws since 2022, driven by a growing movement to regulate online content at the state level. These bills rely on age verification schemes that require users to submit sensitive personal data, leaving little room for privacy. In response, major adult sites like Pornhub have already started blocking access in states that mandate such identification, arguing the risk to user data is too great.