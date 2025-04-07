Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

China Expands Social Credit System with 23 New Directives to Deepen Surveillance and Enforce Political Loyalty

Behavior once deemed personal is now a metric in the Party's calculus of obedience.

Abstract digital artwork featuring the Chinese flag with red background, yellow stars, and glitch-like effects overlaying various shades of red and blue.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

China’s ruling party has introduced a fresh set of 23 directives aimed at scaling up its already sprawling social credit infrastructure, reinforcing a system that assigns behavioral scores to citizens and organizations in order to control access to basic services and opportunities.

Published through the state-backed Xinhua News Agency, the new measures are pitched as a strategy to address what the government describes as fragmented oversight and limited data-sharing. But in practice, the overhaul amounts to a deeper entrenchment of surveillance — one that tightens scrutiny not only of individuals and corporations but also of local governments and public institutions.

More: China’s Social Credit System is About to Evolve, as the West Starts to Implement Some of its Features 

The social credit system aggregates personal and institutional data to generate rankings that influence everything. Behavior deemed unacceptable by the Communist Party — such as engaging in religious activity, voicing dissent, or even minor infractions like jaywalking — can trigger punitive restrictions. As Beijing has steadily broadened the scope of the system over the years, what began as a financial credibility tool has transformed into a mechanism for social conformity enforcement.

The newly unveiled framework aims to make data collection and dissemination more fluid between government departments, ostensibly in the name of efficiency. According to Xinhua, the guidelines will extend the system’s reach to include “all types of entities,” encompassing not just private enterprises, but also government organs and state-run companies.

Xinhua claimed the changes will be rolled out in accordance with safeguards designed to protect “information security and individual rights.” But such assurances have done little to quiet concerns from those who view the system as inherently coercive and opaque, especially when used to suppress dissent and reward political obedience.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
The text '1984 IS NOW' in large white letters with a red silhouette of a surveillance camera integrated into the numbers and words, set against a black background.

Make a statement they can’t ban. Wear this free speech and privacy-related merch.

The fight for free speech and privacy needs fuel. Make a one-time donation.

If you're tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Subscribe
Make a statement they can’t ban. Wear this free speech and privacy-related merch.
Shop
The fight for free speech and privacy needs fuel. Make a one-time donation.
Shop

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Join the pushback against online censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance.

Maybe later >

Already a member? Login.