Republican Senators Want To Bring Transparency To Big-Tech Government Collusion

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and other Republican senators have re-introduced the bill for the Disclose Government Censorship Act, which aims to crack down on the collusion between the federal government and Big Tech platforms to censor views.

Yes, this is already covered by the First Amendment – but that hasn’t exactly stopped politicians from ignoring a little thing called the Constitution.

“The collusion between the Biden Administration and Big Tech that has come to light over the last two years is not only disturbing but inconsistent with the government’s constitutional role in American life,” Hagerty said in a statement.

The collusion Hagerty is referring to was demonstrated in the current lawsuit against the Biden administration that has revealed the extent of the ongoing censorship demands government officials and those acting in an official capacity were making of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

This was also shown in the Twitter Files, which were released under Elon Musk’s leadership to expose the censorship history under the previous management.

If it becomes law, the bill would require transparency about the coordination between the government and social media companies to “control what Americans can say or read,” Hagerty’s office said.

“Time and time again, the Biden Administration and Big Tech have shown they cannot police themselves in protecting Americans’ First Amendment right to free speech,” said Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), a co-sponsor of the bill.